Woman at Pool Arrested for Refusing to Turn off Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”

A woman who refused to turn down Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy hit single “WAP” reportedly found herself in handcuffs.

via: Revolt

Stephanie Crute was hanging out at Bungalow Pool in Tamaqua with her kids when she was approached by officers responding to calls of a disturbance. Per Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs, cops were dispatched to the area after Crute and her daughters refused to leave the pool when asked. Staff reportedly took issue with her loud music but was particularly bothered by the uncensored version of “WAP” — the sexy collaboration between women emcees Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion — and its inclusion of offensive language and racial slurs.

When officers arrived at the scene, they instructed Crute and her girls to make their exit, but the small family refused again, prompting what turned out to be a violent arrest.

According to Hobbs, Crute pushed an officer who was looking away from her, resisted being handcuffed and began throwing punches at the cops and other visitors of the pool. Her 11-year-old daughter allegedly came to her defense, attacking a cop from behind in an attempt to stop him from arresting her mother. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out in their favor.

Crute was ultimately placed in handcuffs, but her fight didn’t come to an end. She kicked another police officer as she was carried to the back of a patrol car. Hobbs said that one of the cops Crute attacked was injured and transported to a local hospital where he was treated.

Crute was initially held at the Schuylkill County Prison on charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest, summary harassment and disorderly conduct, but she’s since been released after posting 10% of her $25,000 bail. As for her 11-year-old daughter, she is now staying with her father. Her other daughter’s whereabouts were not disclosed.

Stephanie is due back to court for a preliminary hearing on August 3.