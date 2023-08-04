Lizzo Reportedly Felt 'Blindsided' by Former Dancers' Accusations in Lawsuit

Lizzo was reportedly caught completely off guard by the lawsuit filed on Tuesday by three of her former dancers alleging sexual and racial harassment and accusing her of creating a hostile work environment.

via People:

A source close to Lizzo’s team told PEOPLE, “She’s been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight.”

Lizzo’s rep and attorney have yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Thursday, the “About Damn Time” singer, 35, broke her silence and shared a lengthy statement on social media declaring that she is “not the villain” and that the allegations being made against her were “too outrageous” not to address.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing,” her post on Instagram began. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.”

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo allegedly being a mean girl was not on our bingo card.