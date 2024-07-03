Lisa Vanderpump's Father Dies: 'I Will Miss You Daddy' | lovebscott.com

Lisa Vanderpump, 63, announces her father John has died as she says she is “broken-hearted” adding “I will miss you daddy.”

Lisa Vanderpump is remembering her father as she announces his death in a heartbreaking tribute.

The restaurateur, 63, took to Instagram Wednesday, July 3, to share the tragic news of her father John Vanderpump’s passing. In a short but emotional message, Vanderpump honored her dad alongside a photo of the pair together.

“I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted,” she wrote. “Rest in peace.??”

Members of the Bravo community quickly fled to the comments to offer their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss ??,” said Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

Vanderpump Rules alum and manager at Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR Peter Madrigal wrote a similar message: “Sorry for your loss Lisa ??”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, left a simple “?” under the post.

In 2018, Vanderpump lost her brother, Mark, to suicide. In the years that followed, she opened up about the aftermath of his death, including in a 2019 episode of RHOBH, where she revealed that she believed Mark didn’t intend to take his life.

“I know my brother well enough to know my brother didn’t mean to do this,” Lisa, 58, told audiences. “It was a cry for help that went horribly wrong.”

She added, “There’s a lot of people who say taking a life is selfish, [but] I’ve never felt that.”

Mark introduced Vanderpump to her husband Ken Todd, who she has been married to for over 40 years. His absence in the reality TV star’s life led her to a dark place, she said.

“I was crying every single day,” she told PEOPLE in November 2019. “And I spent months just staring at the walls.”

“I never thought suicide would touch my life,” Vanderpump added at the time. “For the people left behind there are so many unanswered questions and feelings like, ‘Could I have done this? Should I have done that?’ It’s very difficult to deal with.”

Following the loss, Vanderpump also decided not to return to RHOBH after being on the show since its inception.

“I started to realize the fragility of life and what I wanted to achieve while I’m still here,” she explained. “Everything shifted in my brain. I needed the support of friends. And I didn’t have room in my life for negativity.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

via: PEOPLE