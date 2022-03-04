Lindsey Graham Doubles Down on Call for Vladimir Putin’s Assassination [Photos]

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine.

via: New York Post

Critics slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday evening and Friday morning after he called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assassination — with even some of his fellow Republican lawmakers describing the message as “unhinged” and Russia’s ambassador to Washington calling it “unacceptable and outrageous.”

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” tweeted Graham (R-SC). “You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”

“The only people who can fix this are the Russian people,” Graham added in a second post. “Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

Graham’s initial post was referring to Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, who attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a suitcase bomb during a Nazi council of war on July 21, 1944.

Stauffenberg was part of a coterie of German officers who believed that the death of Hitler would enable them to seize power and negotiate a separate peace with the Western allies, ending the Second World War before Germany could be occupied by the Soviet Union. Hitler survived the blast and more than 5,000 people, including Stauffenberg, were executed in retaliation.

Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov responded to Graham in a statement early Friday, saying: “The degree of Russophobia and hatred in the United States towards Russia is off the scale. It is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that promotes its moral values as a ‘guiding star’ for all mankind could afford to call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington’s goals in the international arena.

“It becomes scary for the US’ fate, which is run by such irresponsible and unprofessional politicians,” Antonov added. “We demand official explanations and a strong condemnation of the criminal statements of this American.”

It did not take long for critics on both sides of the aisle to slam the South Carolina Republican.

This is an exceptionally bad idea. Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state. https://t.co/crPGHw9xyJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2022

Are you high — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 4, 2022

Are you TRYING to cause escalation? Now Putin can say “one of the most senior U.S. Senators has called for my assassination.” Why would you want to help him? This war is causing some who know better to lose their minds. https://t.co/ywZFfJ5yNT — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 4, 2022

When has Sen. Graham encouraging regime change ever ended badly? https://t.co/W1SbvuMVtP — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 4, 2022

Won’t take long before Russia uses this tweet for propaganda… https://t.co/lKQUkscjs4 — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 4, 2022

.@henrymcmaster @SCGOP @realLizUSA Remove this man from office and call a special election! Advocating for the assassination of the President of another county isn’t just highly inappropriate, it puts American lives in danger. https://t.co/CAgp3uosRu — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) March 4, 2022

Strip Graham of his committees. He’s tweeting about assassinating heads of state & provoking WW3. Or is that only for Representatives who tweet cartoons or had a spicy Facebook post before they were an elected official? https://t.co/ESyljxgk5y — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) March 4, 2022

While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged. We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations. Americans don’t want war. https://t.co/l2hqiUbZGv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 4, 2022