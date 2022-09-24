Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot and Killed in Houston

Lotta Cash Desto, a Memphis rapper who was affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert, was shot and killed in Houston over the weekend.

via Complex:

According to FOX 3, Lotta was shot and killed early Saturday near 5500 Richmond Ave. in West Houston. The incident reportedly took place at around 2:30 a.m. local time while Lotta was driving a Porsche SUV with at least one passenger. Once they arrived at the scene, police found two women with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. One of the victims—presumably Lotta was immediately pronounced dead; while the other woman was transported to the hospital.

A male shooting victim was reportedly found nearby, and taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle. The Houston Police Department said the two individuals—believed to be in the early 20s—sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and are expected to survive.

Authorities say the SUV appeared to have been shot from “both directions.”

“We don’t have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage,” HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin told reporters Saturday. “It could have been robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination.”

Martin said the HPD has yet to identify any suspects, and is now interviewing multiple witnesses.

Another young life gone too soon. RIP.