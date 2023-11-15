Lil Uzi Vert Says ‘I Never Said I Was Doing Rolling Loud’

On Tuesday (Nov. 14), Lil Uzi Vert was announced as one of the headliners of the 2024 Rolling Loud California, but shortly after, the Philly rapper expressed their confusion.

via: Rolling Stone

Lil Uzi Vert took to Instagram Tuesday to dispute that they agreed to play Rolling Loud California in March 2024, just hours after the event had announced the rapper as the festival’s Sunday headliner.

“I never said I was doing rolling loud,” Uzi, who uses they/them pronouns, wrote in an Instagram story. “Don’t understand why my name is on here.”

The miscommunication is unexpected, particularly given that Uzi has played Rolling Loud events multiple times over the past several years, including at Rolling Loud California 2023 last March.

Reps for Uzi and Rolling Loud did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Rolling Loud is scheduled for next March 15 to 17, and so far Uzi is the only artist to question the announced lineup. Nicki Minaj and Post Malone were listed as headliners for Friday and Saturday, and Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, and YG and Tyga are all slated to perform as well.

In June, Uzi dropped The Pink Tape, their third studio album following 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 and 2020’s Eternal Atake. Less than three months after the new record’s release, the rapper returned with single “NFL,” and in October, appeared in DJ Khaled‘s video for “Supposed to Be Loved.”

The artist hit the road in October for their tour in support of the new album, with stops in Boston, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City. Uzi will wrap the run in their native Philadelphia on Nov. 22.