Say What Now? Florida Teen Accused of Shooting His Brother After Fight Erupts Over Video Game

Say what now

A Florida man is accused of critically wounding his brother after an argument broke out over a PlayStation video game console, authorities said.

via: Radar Online

According to the Sebastian Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex in Sebastian on the morning of Nov. 9, regarding a disturbance between Jalynn Joseph and his brother, as Front Page Detectives reported.

The officers determined no crime had been committed, so they returned to their patrol vehicle, officials said.

While the officers were still in the parking lot, they heard a gunshot. They then spotted one of the brothers fleeing from the apartment, followed by the brothers’ father, who was yelling that the fleeing suspect had just shot the brother, authorities said.

Police chased the suspect and apprehended Joseph in nearby woods, officials said.

The officers were also able to recover a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Joseph was arrested according to authorities.

He was charged of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

The teenager was being held on a $655,000 bond.