Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Will Smith, Duane Martin Sex Claims 'We Suin' [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith has 2 simple words for the man claiming Will Smith had sex with Duane Martin … pointing to a potential legal battle.

via: Daily Mail

It’s unclear if Pinkett Smith was serious about consulting her lawyers, but when asked about the situation on Wednesday the actress told photographers in video obtained by TMZ: ‘We suin’!

It comes after her husband staunchly denied the allegations.

Brother Bilaal, who describes himself as the actor’s ex-personal assistant, made the shock accusation in an now viral interview with internet personality Tasha K.

Bilaal claims he once walked in on the Men In Black star, now 55, and Martin engaged in a sex act in Martin’s dressing room.

‘I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,’ Brother Bilaal said. ‘There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him – it was murder in there.’

He also made unflattering claims about Smith’s manhood, comparing his penis to the size of a ‘pinky toe’.

A spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actor insisted the story was ‘completely fabricated’ in a statement TMZ on Tuesday, while a source told the outlet that Smith is ‘considering taking legal action.’

Duane Martin, 58, was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996–2020.

The Brooklyn-born actor is best known for his stints in the series L.A.’s Finest and on the show All of Us.

Martin has worked with Smith on a number of projects, including two episodes of his former series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1993 and 1995, and three episodes of the 2022 reboot Bel-Air.

He’s also been seen on The Paul Reiser Show, in the films White Men Can’t Jump and Scream 2, and in the music video for the 1994 Boyz II Men hit I’ll Make Love to You.

Bilaal said that he had been working on a Hollywood set and ordered to keep ‘eyes on Will’ in the moments leading to him witnessing the actors having sexual relations.

‘I saw sexual acts – there was one I walked in on,’ said Bilaal, who was on the series to promote his forthcoming book titled Will Smith Demonic Circle.

Bilaal said looked everywhere and noticed that Smith’s car was in its right place but the actor was nowhere to be found. He said that producers on the unnamed project were repeatedly summoning him on his walkie talkie and cell phone, pressuring him to find the actor and bring him back to set.

He said he had the keys to Martin’s dressing room when he discovered the two actors engaging in sexual activity. Bilaal said he was like ‘a deer in the headlights’ and said ‘Oh s***’ when he encountered the pair.

DailyMail.com has reached out to reps for both Smith and Martin for comment on the story.