Lil Uzi Vert Says 'Luv Is Rage 3' Will Be His Last Album, Plans to Pivot to Making Women's Clothes [Video]

Lil Uzi Vert says they’re quitting music after dropping their forthcoming album Luv Is Rage 3.

via: HipHopDX

In a video posted on Sunday (December 24), the Philadelphia rapper spoke to TMZ and confirmed that LUV is Rage 3 will be their last album.

“I love making music, but I don’t really wanna make music like that no more,” they said. “I wanna make women’s clothes.”

They were then asked if their girlfriend, JT of the City Girls, would be helping them out, to which they replied that “she had her own stuff goin’ on.”

They also revealed that they were a fan of Cardi B, while also teasing that an official video for the joint track with Nicki Minaj, “Everybody,” would be coming soon.

Check out the interview below.

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert’s label was so desperate to make sure that they don’t retire that the label rented out a billboard to plead the case.

During night two of their Pink Tape Tour in Chicago on October 23, the Philadelphia rapper revealed that their upcoming album Luv Is Rage 3 will be their “last.” The 28-year-old promised fans that they would embark on one more tour to support the project, but said they would retire from music after it finishes in hopes of leading a “normal life.”

However, both Uzi’s label, Generation Now, and talent agency, the Diop Agency, are hoping to convince them otherwise – so much so, that the companies bought a billboard in Uzi’s hometown of Philadelphia to beg them to continue making music.

“Uzi, please don’t retire! Love, your Generation Now family,” the billboard reads before alternating to, “Love your Diop Agency family.”