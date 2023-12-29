Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Their Plans to 'Go Corporate' and Get Their Tattoos Removed

Lil Uzi Vert wants to get rid of their tattoos.

via Page Six:

While speaking to LA Weekly, the rapper, 28, revealed they didn’t have a “favorite tattoo” when asked which piece of ink on their body they were most fond of.

“None of them,” Lil Uzi Vert — who uses they/them pronouns — shrugged before adding, “I’m trying to get them removed. All of them.”

“I want to go corporate,” they said.

One of those many tattoos include the phrase “we here forever technically.”

In August 2022, Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, revealed they had gotten matching tattoos with Kanye West and Steve Lacy. At the time, the trio showed off their matching tattoos in an Instagram photo.

Lacy shared the image of himself, the “Just Wanna Rock” artist and the “Stronger” rapper holding out their arms with their new ink on full display on the inside of their arms just above the elbow

Los Angeles tattoo artist Meza Fram, who also shared the photo on her page, posed with the musicians while taking the mirror selfie on her cell phone. In two different fonts, the tattoos read, “We here forever technically.”

Lacy captioned the post with the same phrase, to which Lil Uzi Vert commented, “Technically “

That’s going to be an intense removal procedure — that’s for damn sure.