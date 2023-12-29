Cardi B Tells Fans to ‘STFU,’ Threatens to Delete Social Media amid Offset Reconciliation Speculation

Cardi B is tired of her fans stirring up drama on the internet — like rumors she got back with husband Offset.

via Page Six:

The “I Like It” rapper took to X on Friday to shut down the claims after she was seen in New York with her ex one day before.

“Shut the f–k up,” Cardi shouted. “Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?!”

She further called out her fan base, claiming she doesn’t see anybody else “talking s–t” but her supporters.

“Did I say — Did he say it — No!” she continued. “Leave me the f–k alone.”

Several fans were quick to empathize with the “WAP” hitmaker, claiming it was impossible for her not to maintain an amicable relationship with the Migos rapper given they share two children together, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

“THEY HAVE CHILDREN TOGETHER, they can’t just be out of each other life because they have kids together, they co parent,” one person commented under the video.

“They have children,” another echoed. “They can’t just not see each other.”

“I feel bad for her she’s clearly stressed and fans keep making it worse,” a third chimed in.

Cardi’s breaking point comes after a fan posted separate selfies with her and Offset, 32, in NYC on Thursday.

The “Up” hitmaker, 31, was seen posing in a purple hoodie while the “Open it Up” rapper wore a black hoodie.

Hours before, Cardi showed herself eating at the Italian restaurant Torrisi in the city.

The former couple’s outing comes after the Grammy winner denied getting back together with her estranged husband after they spent Christmas together with their kids.

On Wednesday, a viral tweet by @TheePopFeed claimed, “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”

A close friend of Cardi then responded to the tweet with a video of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss telling former castmate Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who wed Offset in 2017, then seemingly shut down the rumors by liking the clip.

Meanwhile, Cardi confirmed that she had split from Offset during an Instagram Live earlier this month.

She addressed claims her husband cheated on her with fellow rapper Chrisean Rock, to which she said she does not “think” so.

“I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

Cardi claimed her issues with Offset have been ongoing for a while and she looks forward to moving on.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she continued. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

Cardi should take the Beyoncé approach and stay off of the internet — at least until her album is ready.