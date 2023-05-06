Lil Tjay Arrested For Gun Charge In New Jersey

Lil Tjay was arrested again for unlawful weapon possession this week. It’s his third gun charge this year.

via: Rap-Up

After successfully bouncing back from a near-fatal shooting in June 2022, he has had negative encounters with the law ever since. Last night (May 5), Lil Tjay (born Tione Merritt) was detained in Bergen County, New Jersey, for unlawful possession of a weapon/firearm without a permit, according to an arrest document from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office obtained by XXL. This arrest marks the third gun charge he has received since the start of the year. The young multiplatinum rapper was booked and released shortly after the arrest.

Prior Arrest for Lil Tjay

In January 2023, while on the way to film a video with Ice Spice in New York, he was detained by police due to a handgun being found in the car. According to HotNewHipHop, his attorney, Dawn Florio, claimed that the gun found did not belong to the “In My Head” rapper. Police mentioned that Tjay and four other people were pulled over, and four firearms were found while searching the vehicle. That was the second time within the month the “Calling My Phone” rapper was arrested on unlawful weapon charges. Furthermore, it is no secret that New York and New Jersey have some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Artists like Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and now Lil Tjay have learned the hard way when it comes to unlawfully carrying a gun in the Empire State.

After facing a near-death situation, it is understandable that Lil Tjay would like to feel protected while out of his home. Unfortunately, it seems that due to his past, he will be closely monitored by police. Therefore, he has to find a legal alternative to making himself feel secure. As a young and famous Bronx, New York native, Tjay is expected to be outside. Hopefully, he and his team can find a way to keep him protected without getting into any legal trouble.