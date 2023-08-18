Lil Tay’s Parents Reach Custody Agreement That Could ‘Advance’ Her Career After Death Hoax

Lil Tay’s mom, Angela Tian, opened up about the fight for custody of her son and daughter following the social media death hoax.

via: Page Six

An “official statement” was made on the 14-year-old’s Instagram account Friday, stating that a custody agreement was reached between Tay’s parents, Angela Tian and Christopher Hope, after years of feuding.

“We have been asked to clarify media confusion as to the current state of the family law proceedings, including custody, child parenting and child support,” read the statement from attorneys representing Tian.

The family law attorneys claimed they have “successfully obtained orders” on behalf of Tian that have “enabled her daughter to advance her career.”

According to the statement, Tian will receive about $275,000 in retroactive child support from Hope, ongoing monthly child support and additional expenses.

The former real estate agent will also gain “sole day-to-day and final decision-making powers and responsibilities in the best interests” of her daughter — whose real name is Tay Tian — and the teen’s primary residence will be with her mother.

Angela will also be entitled to sign contracts and relocate outside of Vancouver.

“We have prevailed, justice has prevailed, and God has prevailed!” Angela said Friday in a statement to The Post via Tay’s representatives.

“We have won our case in court and my children and I can finally move on from this nightmare. My daughter can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms, and we are finally a happy family again, together.”

The child custody agreement comes days after a post alleged that Tay and her older half-brother, Jason, had mysteriously died.

A day later, however, Tay told TMZ that she and her brother did not pass away and had been the victims of a hoax, alleging that her Instagram account was “compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors.”

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” the teen said Aug. 10.

Tay rose to fame in 2018 when she began making videos throwing wads of cash and riding in exotic cars.

“This s–t cost me $200,000,” she said in a March 2018 Instagram video. “I’m only 9 years old. I ain’t got no license but I still drive this sports car, bitch.”

“Your favorite rapper ain’t even doing it like Lil Tay.”

However, the social media star had not been active on social media since 2018, which was around the time she was caught in the middle of the nasty custody battle between her parents.

At the time, the YouTube star was reportedly sent to live with Hope who was against his daughter’s wild antics on social media.

Tay’s brother created a GoFundMe in 2021, alleging that her dad, Christopher, and his wife, Hanee Hope, had “physically and mentally abused her.”

“My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past 3 years because her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay’s money, career, and custody, and as a result it was court ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada,” he alleged.

Jason also claimed that Christopher had “stolen millions of dollars” from Tay and had “spent millions” on trips, cars, designer clothing, jewelry and a mansion for himself and his wife.