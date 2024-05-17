Putting On A Show? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Photographed Together for First Time in 47 Days, Wearing Wedding Rings | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise rekindled romance seemed to delight a surprising amount of people when it first sparked a few years ago. The pair were previously an item in the early 2000s and have had fascinating tenures dating fellow celebs since. But that’s what made the two getting back together and eventually even tying the knot such a point of intrigue. Unfortunately though, that intrigue turned sour earlier this week when rumors began to swirl about the couple’s status.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, were spotted in Los Angeles together on Thursday, May 16, as they attended an event to support their kids.

A source said the pair arrived separately, but they were both seen wearing their wedding rings as they left the event. Photos from May 16 show Affleck picking up Lopez and child Emme, 16, after the event.

The sighting comes as rumors of issues in their marriage continue to swirl. They had last been photographed together publicly in New York City on March 30.

Lopez has spent time in New York in recent months as she filmed the movie Kiss of the Spiderwoman, promoted her new Netflix film Atlas, and worked as a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, which she attended without Affleck.

Affleck has been filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 movie, on the west coast; he recently appeared solo at May 5’s live Roast of Tom Brady, where he performed a set.

Lopez recently interacted with social media content regarding unhealthy relationships. Relationship coach Lenna Marsak shared on her Instagram Stories on May 16 that Lopez “liked” a March 19 post from her account that details personality traits unhealthy for romantic relationships.

The relationship coach later posted a video asking her followers to “please be kind to Jennifer Lopez because she’s a human being.” “I do not know if they’re getting divorced,” she said. “I hope not, but yeah, please.”

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

