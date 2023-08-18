Veteran NFL Pass Rusher Robert Quinn Arrested, Faces Hit-And-Run, Assault and Other Charges

NFL star Robert Quinn, a former Dallas Cowboy was arrested in South Carolina on Friday.

via: CBS Sports

Quinn is facing multiple charges after neighbors reported witnessing a driver, who has been identified as Quinn, hit four cars, a gate and a light post with his vehicle on Tuesday night in Summerville, South Carolina. Quinn spoke to — and allegedly hit one of — his neighbors before speeding away.

Summerville police have charged Quinn with third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run with property damage and four counts of leaving the scene after a traffic incident, according to live5news.

“He was very belligerent,” Lisa Ball said of Quinn. “He kept saying ‘oh don’t worry about it I’ll buy you new cars, I’ll buy you new car, let’s go to the dealership,’ I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice.”

Quinn turned himself in on Friday morning. He then attended a bond hearing at Summerville Municipal Court and was given a $155 personal recognizance bond.

In August 2012, Quinn pled guilty to failure to exercise a high degree of care and paid a $277 fine. A month earlier, he was involved in a single-car crash in Missouri and was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance.