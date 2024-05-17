Draya Michele, 39, Gives Birth to Third Baby, Her First with NBA Star Jalen Green, 22 | lovebscott.com

Ever since making things official with Jalen Green last year, Draya Michele has been faced with tremendous backlash for their large age gap. Green is 22 years old while Draya is almost two decades his senior at 39. Regardless, they’ve been going strong for several months now, and pregnancy rumors began to circulate earlier this year. Draya confirmed she was expecting in March.

On Friday, the “Basketball Wives” alum, 39, announced that she had given birth to her and the 22-year-old Houston Rockets player’s first child together on May 12.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. ? Love + Light everyone.”

Michele did not reveal the name of her newborn daughter, however, she did share a picture of the infant’s adorable feet.

While the infant’s arrival marks Green’s second child, Michele is also the mother of sons Kniko and Jru from previous relationships. (TMZ reported that Green welcomed a baby with a 23-year-old woman named Myah Lakopo in February.)

The former reality star told her Instagram followers in March that she was pregnant, sharing maternity shoot photos.

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she wrote at the time. “I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough.”

Michele concluded, “But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

She did not mention Green at the time — but he received congratulations from fellow NBA player Kyle Kuzma before Michele disabled the post’s comments.

The actress was subsequently bashed online, even by former co-star Mehgan James, who called the couple’s 17-year age gap “wild.”

Michele seemingly clapped back at trolls with a reposted meme about being “misunderstood.”

The upload read, in part, “It’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

Green ignored the hate when he gushed about the news in a courtside interview.

When asked what motivates him, he replied, “My family [and] my baby.”

It is unclear when Michele and Green began dating, but the pair first sparked romance rumors in 2023 and the shooting guard has his partner’s name tattooed on his stomach.

The model has previously made headlines for relationships with rapper Chris Brown and NFL player Orlando Scandrick, with whom she shares Jru.

