Lil Nas X Teases Track Dissing BET Following Awards Snub: ‘This Is About the Bigger Problem of Homophobia’ [Photos]

Lil Nas X, who received zero BET Awards nominations for this year’s show, escalated his flame war against BET by previewing a diss track in a Twitter video on Tuesday in which he rapped, “F— BET,” and continually flipped the bird.

Just a week after he blasted BET for not receiving any nominations this year, Lil Nas X took to social media on Tuesday to tease a song that contains a diss aimed at the annual awards show.

In a one-minute clip, the “Industry Baby” artist is seen sitting shirtless in his car as he lip-syncs along to the track.

“Fuck BET, fuck BET/Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top shit/I just put like three up in the top 10/And I don’t need nobody/I just need these ccs on my body/Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/Read about it,” he raps.

Minutes after posting the video, Lil Nas X told followers that his feelings towards BET are not about getting snubbed of any nominations.

“This not over no BET award,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

After a Twitter user reminded Nas X that he shouldn’t worry about the snub, as he’s already won a Grammy award, the artist replied, “This is my point exactly. How can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even [have] just one nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping?”

Another Twitter user urged Nas X to “talk to your team,” claiming that he should’ve dropped “Scoop” as a single to ensure a BET nomination.

“Talk to my team about what?” Nas X responded. “‘Industry Baby’ is the second-longest running #1 song on the Billboard Rap charts of all time, and I didn’t get a single nomination.”

Lil Nas X previously performed his track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at the 2021 BET Awards, which provoked a homophobic response from some. In 2020, he was nominated for Best New Artist.

