Model and Star of Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Pasha Bleasdell, Dead at 38

Model Pasha Bleasdell — whom you may recognize from Nelly’s 2002 video “Hot in Herre,”has died.

She was 38.

via People:

On Monday, her friend and music video director, Director X, confirmed Bleasdell had a brain tumor and died on Saturday,

“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a compilation of videos from her past work as a model and video vixen.

“Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor June 4th 2022 11:59pm,” he said. “If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on.”

Noting that he’s “put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out,” Director X recalled working with the model, saying, “She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life.”

“You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak,” he concluded the heartfelt post. “I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 – June 4th 2022 ???.”

His followers and friends in the entertainment industry flocked to the comment section to offer their condolences on the news. WAGS LA star Nicole Williams wrote, “So heartbroken ? rest in paradise Pasha.” Meanwhile, Terrence J and Pusha T simply responded with prayer emojis.

Among other notable music videos, Bleasdell was featured in include Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light,” 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P,” and Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be.”

RIP to a video legend.