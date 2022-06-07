Fix Him Jesus, Nick Cannon Hints That He’s Expecting More Children [Video]

Last month Nick Cannon told E! “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.” According to Nick himself that statement may need to change to include the ones he potentially has on the way.

via: Rap-Up

The multi-faceted entertainer may have even more kids on the way. In an interview with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, the father of six hinted that he has been busy expanding his family after an attempt at celibacy.

“The stork is on the way,” he told the hosts. “If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021… It was a lot of kids last year.”

Nick revealed that he abstained from sex for “a month-and-a-half strong,” but he wasn’t able to stay celibate as long as he hoped.

“I was supposed to make it to the top of the year, but obviously I started to go through some stuff, but I got depressed with the loss of my son,” said Nick, whose 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died from brain cancer in December.

So he turned to sex as a way of coping. “Everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, that’s gonna cure it all,’” he said. “So I fell victim to it.”

Right before Christmas, he said he “started fu**ing like crazy,” suggesting that he’s impregnated more women.

Based on the timeline, one of the hosts figured that he should be expecting more kids around September/October. “Y’all are pretty good at math,” he said.

The “Masked Singer” host has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. In January, he confirmed that he was expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi.

In June 2021, he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion. De La Rosa recently announced that she is expecting another child, but did not indicate if Cannon is the father.