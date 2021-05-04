Lil Nas X Says He’s Not Afraid of Offending Straight Fans [Photos + Video]

Lil Nas X admitted he was a bit anxious to share the song and video, for his single Montero (Call Me By Your Name.)

via: Complex

In a newly released Entertainment Weekly cover story, the chart-topping musician and internet legend went into detail on the controversy of his No. 1 single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” while also explaining his love for clapbacks and his push to not make everyone happy all the time, like the icons before him.

In Lil Nas X’s mind, those upset by the “Call Me by Your Name” video—featuring a little devil twerk courtesy of the “Holiday” singer—weren’t really true supporters in the first place.

“At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans,” he said. “But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head.”

Also in the piece, Nas added that he’s a “chaotic, good person” who isn’t afraid to clap back at those who throw shade on social media, something we’ve seen a lot from him in the last few months.

“I almost never want to start shooting at somebody who didn’t bring it to my doorstep, you know,” Nas said. “But I kind of live for when somebody tries to get me and I’m ready to throw it back at them tenfold. Do I feel bad about it sometimes? Every now and then, but I feel less bad knowing that I didn’t start it. I try to never throw stones, but if somebody throws one at me, I’m throwing an entire house.”

He also shared that he doesn’t mind making others uncomfortable with his work, just like the “biggest artists” who paved the way for him.

“Looking back on history, the biggest icons, the biggest artists, are the ones who aren’t trying to always make everybody happy and who were doing themselves,” X said. “I hope to do that at all times.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Pride issue, which also features a cover with Pose’s Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe arrive on newsstands May 14th.

