Lil Nas X Reveals He’s Single After Having Found ‘The One’ [Video]

Lil Nas X has revealed that he’s currently on the market, but content with being single.

via: Page Six

The “Montero” rapper, 22, confirmed that he is single nearly a month after saying he had found “the one.”

“I was seeing someone. I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore,” the Grammy winner recently told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.”

When Cohen suggested there must be suitors lining up to be in a relationship with the artist, Lil Nas X told him, “There are definitely a couple people. For sure a couple people out there.”

But the “Old Town Road” crooner, who came out as a member of the LBGTQ+ community in 2019, admitted that he’s not rushing to commit to anyone at the moment and wants to focus on his art.

“I don’t think I want any guy right now, you know?” he said. “Maybe I’m floating around right now … I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy every blue moon, you know?”

Over the summer, Lil Nas X shared that he was getting serious with someone.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he told Variety in August. “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”

He continued, “I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Apparently, this one didn’t stick, but luckily it seems Lil Nas X is content with being on his own for now. He’s been busy with his new album drop, and even celebrated his project by throwing himself a baby shower. He’s also been busy stepping up his style game, collaborating with Jean Paul Gaultier, and rocking three extravagant outfits to the 2021 Met Gala.

I bet Lil Nas X’s dms are on fire.