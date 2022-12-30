Lil Nas X Clarifies Paternity Rumors He Started After Revealing His 'Son' On Social Media

Lil Nas X is a troll — but what else is new?

via Just Jared:

Earlier this week the 23-year-old “Industry Baby” star and professional troll shocked fans after taking to his Instagram story to share a photo of a child that he claimed as his own.

“Yes i have a son and i’m no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world,” he wrote in one post before uploading a since-deleted photo of an adorable child clutching a stuffed animal.

Of course, fans were confused. However, Lil Nas X cleared things up with a new post on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (December 30), the musician shared more pics. In doing so, he clarified that the stuffed animal featured in the original snap was his kid, not the actual baby.

“B-tch [email protected] motha,” he wrote alongside the cute selfies of him posing with his son.

Of course, fans will likely recall this isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has given birth.

If you missed it, the hitmaker made headlines after pausing one of his concerts for a seriously unexpected and TMI reason back in September.

Well, we’re glad he made his point and didn’t carry that joke into 2023.