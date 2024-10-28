Home > NEWS

Lil Nas X Calls Azealia Banks ‘Bully’ Amid Online Back-And-Forth Over ‘Fell Off’ Comment

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Azealia Banks and Lil Nas X engaged in a back-and-forth on social media on Sunday (October 27). The “Old Town Road” hitmaker says the two stars’ issues revolve around a feature request. Azealia kicked off the war of words with a tweet that said Lil Nas X “fell off.”

After the “Anna Wintour” raptress made comments on the “INDUSTRY BABY” rapper’s music career, saying that he “really fell off so hard,” Lil Nas X clapped back at the femcee.

Following the insult, Lil Nas X made use of his X account to clap back as he didn’t mince his words in his response. “Azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in a bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating a** miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw. [kiss emoji],” he wrote.

Azealia caught wind of Lil Nas X’s response that prompted her to write an expletive-filled rant against the MC. “Lmfao this f**king over grown twink don’t make me release them gay a** photos of u mocking the LA crips with that white boy u hired on rent man. Ull get ur top blown off real quick b***h. Don’t f**k with me n***a.”

She continued, “U have no success n***a. It’s giving buckbroke raceplay uncle Tom a** eater. Not u begging me to be on ur little trash a** song. U mad I declined. Booooooooooooo b***h. Ur over. Lmao u have to PAY dirty little nobody a** white twinks to f**k u , i will spit in ur mouth fagit. Watch urself u burnt b***h.”

“B***h I’m not about to argue with a late f***t,” she added. “U mad the white gays made u a minstrel, f**ked u in every hole and tossed u off a bridge. Go soak that bleeding a**hole In a tub with some white vinegar… you’ll be aight. Hold ya head MA @LilNasX.”

In response to that, Lil Nas X appeared to take the highway. He wrote on Instagram Stories, “sending u love azealia. wishing u nothing but guidance and clarity. i want u to chase ur dreams. get on ur s**t.”

He added, “it’s the best time period in music for ur art to thrive. idc what u f**k s**t u say about me. I wanna see u win and shine your light. u can drop this internet bullt act at any time. Ur fans love u. we love you.”

The back-and-forth started after Azealia mocked the former in a post on the platform, formerly known as Twitter. “Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c**trag swore she was the tea. B***h has NO BARS. Hahahahahahaa,” she said.

That wasn’t the first time Azealia commented on his music as well as his personal relationship in an Instagram post. She suggested that Lil Nas X should have dated Tyler, the Creator and branded them as a power couple.

“I really think Tyler the creator and lil nas x should get over their obsession with broke White bussy and become a power couple,” Azealia opined. “I think the sensationalism of successful Black gay men toting trailer a** rent man hookers as arm candy is played, predictable and and they’re both obviously being objectified and plotted on by these boys for hire.”

She continued, “It would be way more monumental to see to young Black gay men as an item. Even just for aesthetic reasons. The idea of spending the extra hardly earned Black male dollars on some cheap White buss is extra whack.”

Tyler caught wind of the unhinged post and responded, “lmfao what the hell.” Lil Nas X, on the other hand, had a hilarious reaction to Azealia’s post at the time. “Azealia Banks is right! Me and Tyler SHOULD f**k!” he said.

via: AceShowbiz

