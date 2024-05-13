Lil Meech Takes Mom & Grandma To Magic City For Mother’s Day | lovebscott.com

Sometimes, Lil Meech goes viral for a clowned workout video, but other times, he goes a wild extra mile to celebrate his family.

As most celebrities showered their mothers with flowers, gifts, and lavish dining on Mother’s Day, actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr took his mother and grandmother to Magic City on Sunday.

A video shared on Lil Meech’s Instagram shows the family surrounded by strippers dancing around them while they throw money and drink. Lil Mecch captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to my Queens.”

Naturally, Lil Meech’s Mother’s Day outing gained mixed reactions from fans across social media. The first comment reads: “Hold tf up [laughing emoji].”

One user wrote, “It wasn’t no other family picture you coulda posted on today Meech?,” while another said, “Lmaoo when I get grandkids they better do this.”

Several fans of the BMF TV series referenced Lil Meech’s grandmother’s character Lucille in the comments. “Man I thought Lucille was with the church,” wrote a fan.

Another fan said: “There’s no wayyy yall got Lucille out there at the club bruh.”

“Lucille been outside since Charles acted up! IKDR,” said a fan referring to the season 3 finale that aired on Friday (May11).

It was unsure if Lil Meech’s mother and grandmother were enjoying themselves in Magic City as they wore dark shades and were emotionless as they sat in the VIP section with women twerking in their faces.

The majority of BMF’s season three took place at Magic City in the 90s featuring various guest stars portraying Atlanta legends, including Hall of Fame football legend Deion “Primetime” Sanders, who is played by his son Shilo Sanders in the season finale.

BMF was greenlit for season four by Starz in March. Flenory’s father, Big Meech, is set to be released from prison in 2025.

via: Hot97