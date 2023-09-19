Lil Kim Was ‘In Control’ of Heavily Edited Magazine Cover, Says Ebony Photographer [Photo]

Lil Kim’s questionable Ebony magazine cover was reportedly all her own doing.

via Page Six:

The magazine’s photography director, Keith Major, addressed the heavily edited image Monday after fans questioned who took the viral snap.

“Man, she wanted to be in control of the retouching so this is what we got,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fans’ had been speculating that the “Lady Marmalade” rapper was in charge of approving the unrecognizable photo.

“I knew that Lil Kim Ebony cover was her doing and not the magazine,” wrote one fan.

“I literally said this cause if you go to her page it’s what she likes,” added another.

“Smh at folk blaming Ebony for those photos as if Lil Kim surely didn’t approve them,” tweeted a third person.

“Not them confirming Lil Kim was in control of the editing for that Ebony magazine cover,” wrote a fourth user.

As Page Six previously reported, fans were befuddled when Ebony released the cover earlier this month, which showed Kim, 49, sitting down while dressed in a pink silk gown.

“This retouch is so bad, I thought it was AI. Somebody pls tell me it is. QUICKLY,” tweeted one critic.

“Now Ebony knows they need their asses whooped. Why they got Kimberly looking like AI?” added another.

This whole time we were hoping that cover was fake. Damn.

Update: Lil Kim is hitting back, placing the blame on Ebony.

She says via Instagram Stories that it was Ebony’s retoucher behind the “sabotage” and that she didn’t approve this cover.