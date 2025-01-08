Home > NEWS

LiAngelo Ball (Aka Gelo) Will Perform At Rolling Loud California Thanks To His Viral Breakout Song ‘Tweakers’

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Whether you know him as LiAngelo Ball, Gelo or G3, the professional basketball player-turned-rapper will bring the heat during the next Rolling Loud LA.

Following the viral success of his song “Tweaker,” Ball has been announced as a performer at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles. Ball will perform as part of the Saturday lineup:

Ball’s song has already become a hit in the sports world, as the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers were seen listening to it in their locker rooms. South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley posted a video on Instagram of her and he players dancing to the song.

“Hey Gelo! You got something there Gelo! You got something there,” Staley said in the video.

The Detroit Lions also joined in on the craze after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night:

Ball’s track remains the No. 1 trending song on YouTube Music and has 3.9 million views on the platform as of this writing. The song garnered 1.32 million streams on Spotify in its first day on the platform.

Ball spent two seasons in the NBA G League and appeared in 31 combined regular-season games for the Greensboro Swarm, who are the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 4.4 points and 13.1 minutes of action. In February of last year, he signed with the Astros de Jalisco of the CIBACOPA in Mexico, but he appeared in only two games before leaving the team after suffering an ankle injury.

Ball’s music career is off to a hot start, so it’s likely that he won’t be back on the court anytime soon.

