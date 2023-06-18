Letitia Wright Is 'Hopeful' About a Marvel Return as Shuri

Letitia Wright is eager to reprise her Black Panther character.

via: Digital Spy

Following the death of King T’Challa, Wright’s Shuri assumed the role of Black Panther in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Marvel star said she has no news about when or where fans will see Shuri again within the MCU.

When asked if she had been informed of what the future looks like for Shuri, Wright said: “No, I haven’t, I will know as soon as you know.”

Recently, Wright teased Marvel fans that a third movie was “already in the works”, saying: “We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into his lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

“I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I’m manifesting a Black Panther 3, why not?”

However, Wright went on to clarify her comments, saying that she hopes a third instalment of the franchise will be made, but it’s not yet official.

“What I tried to say, maybe I didn’t do it clearly enough, to clarify, there is always the hope that you would have another film, especially in a franchise,” she said in an interview with BuzzFeed.

“If there is to be another film, which I hope there will be, I think there will be. It takes time to make it. You have to go through the script process.”

It looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected to see Shuri again.