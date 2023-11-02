Legendary Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dead at 83

Bob Knight, one of college basketball’s winningest coaches but also one of the sport’s most polarizing figures, has died at the age of 83.

via: ESPN

Knight’s family made the announcement Wednesday night. He was hospitalized with an illness in April and had been in poor health for several years.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

Knight became the youngest coach at a Division I school in 1965 when he broke in at Army at 24. But he made his mark at Indiana, including winning a school-record 661 games and reaching the NCAA tournament 24 times in 29 seasons. Knight’s first NCAA title came in 1976 when Indiana went undefeated, a feat no team has accomplished since.

“One of the things that he said to our 1976 team, which I was fortunate enough to be a part of, was that you may never see another team like this again,” Indiana University board of trustees chair Quinn Buckner said in a statement. “Well, I don’t know that we will ever see another coach like him again.”

Knight won 20 or more games in a season 29 times, compiling a career record of 902-371.

RIP.