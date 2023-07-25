LeBron James' Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout at USC

LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday.

via: New York Post

LeBron James confirmed the scare involving his son as he prepared for his first season with the Trojans in a statement to TMZ.

“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family said.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Bronny was rushed to the hospital after a 911 call was made at 9:26 in the morning from the Galen Center, where USC practices.

Bronny, 18, was a four-star recruit after starring at Sierra Canyon High School.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”