Men in ‘Pooh Shiesty Masks’ try to rob Wiz Khalifa’s home while the rapper performs on stage, security stops the invasion.

via: HipHopDX

The Pittsburgh rapper revealed on Twitter on Sunday night (July 23) that three burglars attempted to rob his home while he was on stage performing at Clarkston, Michigan’s Pine Knob Music Theatre as part of his High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg.

“3 n-ggas wit Pooh shiesty masks tried to run in my crib while i was on stage,” he wrote, referencing the black ski mask made popular by the incarcerated Memphis rapper.

Wiz didn’t offer any more details about the attempted home invasion, so it’s unclear if the culprits took off with any of his stuff.

There appears to be an uptick in the usage of ski masks, which have become so synonymous with criminal behavior that Philadelphia issued a city ordinance in May banning the “Shiesty masks” from SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) buses, trains, and stations.

The ordinance came after a 15-year-old student was killed on a SEPTA bus by a person wearing one of the masks.

“Masks are an issue. I’m going to be completely honest with you,” SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson said. “These full-head coverings are a major issue because we are seeing it routinely being worn in 80-degree weather in Philadelphia. There is no legitimate reason, pandemic withstanding, to wear a full head covering in public for anything.”

Wiz Khalifa is, unfortunately, no stranger to home invasions as his Los Angeles residence was broken into back in 2018.

According to reports at the time, two men smashed a window to get into his San Fernando Valley home. The noise woke up a member of Wiz’s team who was playing house-sitter while the platinum-selling rapper was out of town.

The culprits took off without any items and thankfully, the only damage happened to be the smashed window.

Wiz is far from the only rapper dealing with burglary issues as Drake, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Tee Grizzley and more have also had their homes broken into over the last year.