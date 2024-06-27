Lebron James and Son Bronny Set to Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Play Together in the NBA | lovebscott.com

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is taking his basketball talents to Los Angeles to play alongside his father.

via Yahoo:

James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was drafted by his father’s Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday after going unselected in the first round. If the pair take the court together, it will be the first time a father and son have played together in NBA history.

The 6-foot-3 guard out of the University of Southern California had been a major talking point leading up to draft. While a lot of the hype may come from his last name, his game has steadily developed over the years to prepare him for this moment.

Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek projected that James would be taken with the 55th overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“James is far from a finished product, but proved he belonged in this draft class as a prospect at the draft combine, where he shot the ball well and showed more scoring potential in the lane with his floater,” Peek wrote in her most recent mock draft.

Nepotism or not, we’re looking forward to seeing them both on the court together.

BRONNY IS A LOS ANGELES LAKER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dMqrhvSkY0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2024