LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company to Launch Men’s Grooming Line | lovebscott.com

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company is getting in on the men’s grooming game.

via: HypeBeast

Partnering up with Parlux, the production company is entering the beauty game to develop seven products encompassing skin, hair and beard care.

The product is inspired by the company’s Emmy-Award winning show, The Shop which is co-created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims. The series, which is about to hit its seventh season, often sees James and Maverick and a host of other guest sit in a barbershop setting and enjoying a conversation about sports, politics, entertainment, community and just daily life happenings. In the past, famous guest have included Naomi Osaka, Carmelo Anthony, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Bad Bunny and many more.

In a statement to WWD, Rivera said, “We created The Shop out of a deep love and passion for the barbershop experience. Our show was designed to bring people inside the shop for the debates, the arguments and the therapy you can only get at a true neighborhood spot. Now, we want to give people another side to the experience.”

The debut collection consists of deep-conditioning beard cream, moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, exfoliating face wash, soothing shave cream, aftershave-toner, hydrating facial lotion and a styling pomade. The Shop’s Men’s Grooming Line is slated to roll out around the nation in 1,600 Walmart locations starting on April 1. The products are priced under $10 USD, giving the range of products a broad reach and accessibility to men of all ages.

