LeBron James' 'LeBrussy' Has the Internet in a Frenzy [Video]

Social media is going wild over a new video of LeBron James.
No, LeBron isn’t exactly participating in ‘Dick Week’ like the rest of the men (Here, Here, Here, and Here) — but a cameraman got a little gratuitous with his frame in a recent interview.
Peep a few of the reactions:
I’m about to buy a helmet and racket & learn how to play basketball. pic.twitter.com/vriQbnWqX1
— Jerome Trammel (@Jerome_Trammel) February 11, 2022
— . (@haynwow) February 11, 2022
That’s a whole lotta whole lotta, but they couldn’t tell him to close his legs? ? pic.twitter.com/ykWOoIiyaS
— Monica T’Mura ? ???? (@VioletHiII98) February 11, 2022
Ooooooooooo, I just know it’s big… pic.twitter.com/H2sBsyzEtD
— ???? (@CREOLEBASKlN) February 11, 2022
Cameraman after the interview: pic.twitter.com/uYD7ZhXY5N
— n0 name (@mrnonamerod) February 11, 2022
I ain’t hear nothing he saidddddd ?? https://t.co/YKIQdiV6yD
— 22 (@4everr22) February 11, 2022
Let me not disrespect Savannah https://t.co/AxfSrr3GPr pic.twitter.com/9JzNPbdssd
— ??Unhinged (@mjgchick) February 11, 2022
We don’t know exactly what we’re looking at — whether it’s cheeks, or camel toe, or anything else, but this man summed it up perfectly:
Cameraman all in that LeBrussy. https://t.co/95pq84v0iV
— theygotkary (@theygotkary) February 11, 2022
LeBrussy. We’re logging off now!