  1. Home
  2. News

LeBron James' 'LeBrussy' Has the Internet in a Frenzy [Video]

February 11, 2022 11:58 AM PST

Social media is going wild over a new video of LeBron James.

No, LeBron isn’t exactly participating in ‘Dick Week’ like the rest of the men (Here, Here, Here, and Here) — but a cameraman got a little gratuitous with his frame in a recent interview.

Peep a few of the reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

We don’t know exactly what we’re looking at — whether it’s cheeks, or camel toe, or anything else, but this man summed it up perfectly:

LeBrussy. We’re logging off now!

Share This Post

Tags:Lebron James