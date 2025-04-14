Home > CELEBRITY

#FearlessLove: What You Need To Know About Lea Salonga’s Trans Child

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 5 hours ago

#FearlessLove What You Need To Know About Lea Salonga Trans Child
Credit: The Mega Agency/ZUMAPRESS.com

Broadway Icon Lea Salonga, known for “Miss Saigon,” “Les Misérables, and voicing Disney heroines Jasmine and Mulan, is making headlines again — but this time, for something deeply personal. Her 18-year-old son, Nic Chien, recently came out publicly as transgender. As always, Salonga stands front and center as a mother and vocal advocate for her child’s right to live fully and fearlessly.

A Broadway Star, A Devoted Mom

 

According to People magazine, Chien came out as transmasculine at age 14. Now 18, he recently began hormone therapy, an essential step in his transition. And what was Salonga’s response through it all? Love, respect, and pride in her child.

Advertisement

“Every child that comes into this world is different, Salonga said in an interview with the publication. “You have to meet your kid where they are.”

For Salonga, being a good parent means staying present, informed, and open. She understood that “you have to raise your child the way your child needs to be raised.”

“That goes for “literally any kid, queer or otherwise, continues Salonga. “As a parent, I want to set my child up for success. The grown-ups in the room need to help kids feel safe and strong and ready to conquer the world on their own terms. 

As the world continues to debate the rights and identities of trans people, Salonga’s voice rings clear that she is committed to her son’s happiness and safety.

Advertisement

Nic Is Living A Lifelong Dream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PalabasTayo.com (@palabastayo_)

 

Chien is stepping into adulthood with a powerful support system. His entire family supports him; therefore, he is not afraid to be himself. So what’s next for him? He wants to follow in his mom’s legendary footsteps.

During the joint interview with his mother, he told People it’s been a lifelong dream “playing boy characters. Later this year, he will play Jack in an “Into The Woods production in the Philippines while his mother will play the Witch. They both enjoy seeing musicals and talking about them over dinner; now, he can join her on stage.

Advertisement

Additionally, the young theater star advises other parents of queer children to love their kids! He noted how helpful it has been to have people in his corner.

Social Media’s Reaction

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga)

 

Since Salonga and her son shared their family’s story, the outpouring of support has flooded in. Fans posted messages of encouragement, solidarity, and celebration.

Advertisement

“Having supportive and loving parents truly is a gift. Beautiful story,” commented one fan.

“You’re the best mom!! As a gynecologist who cares for trans men and nonbinary patients, having supportive family and friends is so important,” another fan shared.

“Love this and so much love for you both! Forever your fan Ate @msleasalonga, and I am rooting for you @nicchien_official, Filipina actress Iza Calzado Wintle posted.

“One of the few childhood heroes who hasn’t broken my heart yet. Thanks for being you @msleasalonga, another fan commented.

Advertisement

A Legacy of Strength

In speaking out, she’s making it easier for other families to have honest conversations. She’s also reminding the public that trans kids don’t need to be “fixed”—they need to be loved, believed, and celebrated. It’s about every trans child deserving joy, safety, and visibility—and every parent choosing to stand with them.

How has Lea Salonga’s devotion to her child inspired you? Let’s chat below.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Hockey stick and ball on field
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Female Competition Ban: Trans Athletes Move to Sue England Hockey

By: Sierra Kennedy
#FunkdafiedLegend 5 Fun Facts About Da Brat That Will Have You Stanning Harder
CELEBRITY

#FunkdafiedLegend: 5 Fun Facts About Da Brat That Will Have You Stanning Harder

By: Jasmine Franklin
Double Armband Tattoo by Reid Gosmire @ Leviticus Tattoo
HUMAN INTEREST

What’s the Real Deal With the Arm Band Tattoo? LGBTQIA+ Meaning, Culture, and Conversations

By: Sierra Kennedy
CELEBRITY

Lena Dunham Advocates for Trans Rights Through the Christopher Street Project Partnership

By: Kara Johnson
Joyful Journeys LGBTQIA+ Friendly Airlines That Truly Celebrate You
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Joyful Journeys: LGBTQIA+ Friendly Airlines That Truly Celebrate You

By: Jasmine Franklin
Teeny Chirichillo
CELEBRITY

Teeny Chirichillo of ‘Survivor’ Comes out as Transgender in Personal Essay

By: DM
TS Madison’s Biography Series Serves Up Grit, Glamour & Deep Feels
CELEBRITY

Ts Madison’s Biography Series Serves up Grit, Glamour & Deep Feels

By: Jasmine Franklin
William Finn interviews with Broadway.com
CELEBRITY

‘Falsettos’ Creator William Finn Dies — Details on His Cause of Death

By: DM
Tanner Adell
CELEBRITY

Cowgirl Confessional: Tanner Adell Comes out Pansexual

By: DM
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

How Survivor Helped Contestant Teeny Chirichillo Discover His True Trans Identity

By: LBS STAFF