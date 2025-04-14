BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

Broadway Icon Lea Salonga, known for “Miss Saigon,” “Les Misérables,“ and voicing Disney heroines Jasmine and Mulan, is making headlines again — but this time, for something deeply personal. Her 18-year-old son, Nic Chien, recently came out publicly as transgender. As always, Salonga stands front and center as a mother and vocal advocate for her child’s right to live fully and fearlessly.

A Broadway Star, A Devoted Mom

According to People magazine, Chien came out as transmasculine at age 14. Now 18, he recently began hormone therapy, an essential step in his transition. And what was Salonga’s response through it all? Love, respect, and pride in her child.

“Every child that comes into this world is different,“ Salonga said in an interview with the publication. “You have to meet your kid where they are.”

For Salonga, being a good parent means staying present, informed, and open. She understood that “you have to raise your child the way your child needs to be raised.”

“That goes for “literally any kid, queer or otherwise,“ continues Salonga. “As a parent, I want to set my child up for success. The grown-ups in the room need to help kids feel safe and strong and ready to conquer the world on their own terms.“

As the world continues to debate the rights and identities of trans people, Salonga’s voice rings clear that she is committed to her son’s happiness and safety.

Nic Is Living A Lifelong Dream

Chien is stepping into adulthood with a powerful support system. His entire family supports him; therefore, he is not afraid to be himself. So what’s next for him? He wants to follow in his mom’s legendary footsteps.

During the joint interview with his mother, he told People it’s been a lifelong dream “playing boy characters.“ Later this year, he will play Jack in an “Into The Woods“ production in the Philippines while his mother will play the Witch. They both enjoy seeing musicals and talking about them over dinner; now, he can join her on stage.

Additionally, the young theater star advises other parents of queer children to love their kids! He noted how helpful it has been to have people in his corner.

Social Media’s Reaction

Since Salonga and her son shared their family’s story, the outpouring of support has flooded in. Fans posted messages of encouragement, solidarity, and celebration.

“Having supportive and loving parents truly is a gift. Beautiful story,” commented one fan.

“You’re the best mom!! As a gynecologist who cares for trans men and nonbinary patients, having supportive family and friends is so important,” another fan shared.

“Love this and so much love for you both! Forever your fan Ate @msleasalonga, and I am rooting for you @nicchien_official,“ Filipina actress Iza Calzado Wintle posted.

“One of the few childhood heroes who hasn’t broken my heart yet. Thanks for being you @msleasalonga,“ another fan commented.

A Legacy of Strength

In speaking out, she’s making it easier for other families to have honest conversations. She’s also reminding the public that trans kids don’t need to be “fixed”—they need to be loved, believed, and celebrated. It’s about every trans child deserving joy, safety, and visibility—and every parent choosing to stand with them.

How has Lea Salonga’s devotion to her child inspired you? Let’s chat below.