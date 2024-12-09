Lawyer Who Sued Jay Z Claims He’s Been ‘Bullied, Harassed’ and Followed by ‘Mysterious People’ in ‘Coordinated Effort’ After Rape Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Tony Buzbee, the attorney behind a refiled civil lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, has alleged harassment following Jay-Z’s strong denial of the claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the lawyer representing Combs’ 120 alleged victims, Tony Buzbee, also claimed he and his family members have been followed by “mysterious people” in a “coordinated effort”.

On Sunday night, news broke Jay-Z — whose real name is Shawn Carter — has been accused of raping one of Buzbee’s clients at an afterparty with Combs in New York City.

The federal lawsuit was first filed in October in the Southern District of New York and listed Combs as a defendant.

It was refiled on Sunday to include the allegations involving Carter.

In the original filing, it claimed two other celebrities, Celebrity A and Celebrity B, were allegedly involved in the sexual assault.

The recent lawsuit claimed: “Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor.”

The bombshell filing alleged that Carter removed the victim’s clothing, held her down, and raped her while Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The victim claimed Combs also raped her.

Just after Carter responded to the disturbing allegations, Buzbee hit back at the 99 Problems rapper.

He wrote on X: “Regarding the Jay-Z case and his efforts to silence my clients- Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him.”

On Instagram, Buzbee claimed: “Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I’ve ‘abused’ them, showing up at my current employees’ homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I’m still THAT guy.

“I won’t be bullied or intimidated. People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed. I also won’t allow anyone to scare my clients into silence.”

Shortly after the news broke of the allegations made involving Carter, the rapper released a denial statement shared on Roc Nation’s X account.

Carter responded: “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

In the statement, Carter also explained how he will have to explain the “cruelty and greed of people” to his children with his wife Beyonce.

He wrote: “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

