Latto Shows Us That ‘It’s Givin’ ‘Big Energy’ Alongside Mariah Carey At The 2022 Bet Awards [Video]

Latto, clad in all black, blazed the 2022 BET Awards stage with performances of “It’s Givin” and the “Big Energy” remix with a special appearance by Mariah Carey and her signature whistle register.

via: Pitchfork

The single originally came out in September 2021, but Carey hopped on a remix of the track this March. For their live performance of “Big Energy” together, Carey belted out a high note while hidden behind a screen. Once it was raised and she was revealed, confetti rained down and Latto gave Carey a bouquet of flowers. Watch it happen below.

Earlier in the evening, Lizzo opened the BET Awards with a live rendition of “About Damn Time” from her forthcoming album Special.

In April, Latto released her second album, 777. In addition to “Big Energy,” it also includes the singles “Soufside,” “Wheelie,” and “Sunshine” featuring Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne. Earlier in June, she collaborated on Lakeyah’s new single “Mind Yo Business.”

Mariah Carey’s most recent record, a deluxe edition reissue of Merry Christmas, came out in 2019. Since then, she’s shared a rarities collection, announced a memoir, starred in an AppleTV+ Christmas special, recorded “Oh Santa!” with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and hopped on “Somewhat Loved” with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Carey also revealed that she secretly worked on “an alternative album” back in 1995.

It’s been a big year for Latto as she took home her first BET Award this year with Best New Artist. She is also up for Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year’s show. She has previously received one nomination each from the BET Hip Hop Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out Latto’s BET Awards performance below.