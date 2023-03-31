Latto Says Comments About Her Looking Old Got to Her: ‘I Never Thought I Looked Old Until I Read It’ [Video]

Latto opened up in an interview with Chloe Bailey and revealed that comments from people on social media about her looking “old” have gotten to her.

At around the 12:50 point of the interview on Latto’s Apple Music show 777 Radio — the 24-year-old asked Bailey, also 24, if she feels pressure to maintain a certain image. “Yes… We try to lessen what people can say or talk about us,” replied Bailey. “So, because we’re constantly in our heads, we’re like, ‘Okay, how can I fix this, how I can make that okay.’ So all of our insecurities get heightened, [and] even things we were insecure about people will poke on.”

Latto agreed, and added, “Like me looking old.” Bailey seemed shocked by the comment and said it’s “crazy” that any thinks Latto looks a day over 24. Latto said that she’s seen trolls suggest she looks like an “old white woman,” and that only became an insecurity for her when she saw such comments on social media. “It’s all because of social media… You know, I can’t say all, it just, like you said, heightens your insecurities,” said Latto. “And make some new ones!” added Bailey. “I never thought I looked old until I read it on the internet,” said Latto. “Now I just think I look like an old white woman.”

On the topic of worrying about how one might be perceived on social media, Bailey went on to talk about when some trolls commented on the way she was sat at the VMAs. She explained that she tried to “just sit and look forward” to avoid any sort of commentary and because she was wearing a corset, but when she went online she saw people making lewd comments about her.

“Next thing you know, I see things going around, ‘She looked like she about to have sex with the chair,'” she laughed. “I’m like, ‘Now hold on. Wait a minute. I can’t just sit down?’ I’m like, ‘Now, I’m not even gyrating on the chair. I am sitting like this.’ I’m sitting like this looking forward.”

Let’s be clear — Latto is a beautiful girl. There’s a lot we could say about the fanbase pushing the ‘old’ narrative on social media — but we won’t.

