Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says

Sam Asghari’s rep want you to know his marriage to Britney Spears is doing just fine.

via People:

Amid rumors that the personal trainer, 29, and pop star, 41, were on the rocks after tying the knot last June, Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, tells PEOPLE that the couple is not having marital issues.

Addressing photos taken this week that show Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen says that Asghari simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.

While it is unclear what movie Asghari is filming, he announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series, Lioness.

According to the show’s official logline, the upcoming series will focus on a young marine that is “recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within.” Asghari is set to play “an inveterate, unapologetic womanizer,” Variety reported.

Asghari shared a photo outside what appears to be a film set on his Instagram Story Friday as well as a selfie on a plane with his wedding ring on display.

Prior to proposing to the music icon in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going,” he told Forbes in a March 2021 interview. “I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

Ashari echoed the same sentiments in a statement to PEOPLE following the release of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he shared. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Spears and the fitness trainer were first romantically linked after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Spears later revealed in a 2017 radio interview that it took nearly “five months” to reconnect after the shoot.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said about digging up her future husband’s phone number. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

We know Britney’s marriage is doing okay — but what about Britney herself?