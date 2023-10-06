Latto Partners With Halls To Deliver Inspirational Messages With Cough Drops [Video]

Latto has teamed up with cough drop company Halls to provide motivational phrases inside of their wrappers.

via: HotNewHipHop

Launched on Wednesday, October 4th, the Latto x Halls collaboration offers a limited-time opportunity to experience a burst of positivity. The Halls are available exclusively on Amazon. This collaboration takes the ordinary cough drop to a whole new level, since inside the wrappers of these soothing throat lozenges, you’ll discover inspiring messages aimed at brightening your day.

Phrases like “Feel good like you should” are just a taste of the motivational content awaiting consumers. Latto, known for some of her empowering lyrics and charismatic personality, seemed thrilled to contribute to this partnership. Moreover, in an advertisement for the new partnership, she expressed, “You know those days when you just need a breather or something to keep you going? Halls ‘Pep Talks’ did that for me. I wrote pep talks inside of their wrappers to give you that energy to be the boss you are.”

This unexpected fusion of hip-hop and healthcare products serves as a testament to the power of positivity and motivation. Subsequently, it is a reminder that inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places, even in the midst of a cough or a sore throat. The Latto x Halls collaboration is a testament to the creative ways brands are connecting with their audiences today. Beyond the innovative marketing strategy, this partnership aims to make a genuine difference in people’s lives. During these challenging times, a simple message of encouragement can go a long way in brightening someone’s day and helping them push through adversity.

It’s a visual testament to the notion that motivation can come from anywhere, including the packaging of a common cough drop. So, the next time you unwrap a Halls cough drop, not only will you soothe your throat, but you might also find the motivation you need to tackle the day. In other music news, Latto is getting ready to appear as a performer on season 2 of Amazon Music Live in the coming weeks.