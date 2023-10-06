'I Didn't Do S---': Tupac Murder Suspect Keffe D Denies Involvement in Bombshell Police Bodycam Video From Arrest [Video]

Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect went out for his morning walk, and then suddenly found himself in handcuffs.

The man allegedly responsible for Tupac Shakur’s murder was “thirsty as f—” during his Las Vegas arrest and made sure to tell police how parched he was when they shackled his feet and put him in the back of their squad car, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Compton Crip gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with murder last week on Friday, September 29. Law enforcement believes he was the ringleader of the rapper’s 1996 fatal shooting.

Bodycam footage from his arrest has been released, showing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department interrupting the gangster’s morning walk. Keffe D did not look surprised — but he was extremely thirsty.

In the video obtained by FOX5 Vegas, officers walked up to Keffe, put him in handcuffs, searched him for weapons, and even shackled his feet.

In another bodycam video, police asked, “So, what they got you for man?” to which he responded, “Oh, man, the biggest case in Las Vegas history.”

“I ain’t worried, but I didn’t do s—,” Keffe was heard saying in the back of the cop car.

When they tried guiding him in the back of the cop vehicle, he responded, “I’m a pro, dude. I got it.” Davis was cooperative and didn’t struggle or ask why he was being arrested.

Keffe D boasted he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight, identifying his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the alleged triggerman in his self-published book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND.

It was reported that he “laughed at” police and blindly told everyone they “ain’t gonna do s—” before he was taken into custody.

“Keefe openly mocked the prospect of justice for many years when he felt that the police were never going to take action against him two decades after the killing he almost went into hyperdrive talking and boasting about his role in the death,” a source told The U.S. Sun.

It was Keffe D’s “foolish attitude” and his “lack of knowledge of the law” that got him into trouble, charged the source.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Keffe D spilled all the details about the night Tupac was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement.

The insider alleged it was his big mouth that landed him behind bars.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said during a press conference following his arrest, “and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

As for Suge Knight, he said he’s refused to testify against Keffe D if he’s approached to do so.

Giving an interview from prison, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence over a 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident, the Death Row Records co-founder said, “Police and prosecutors are barking up the wrong tree” with Keffe D’s arrest.

He also poked holes in the gangster’s story, saying he doesn’t believe Orlando was actually the shooter.