Keith Jefferson, ‘Django Unchained’ Actor, Dead At 53

Keith Jefferson, who was known for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” has died.

via: Vibe

Per The Hollywood Reporter Jefferson’s rep, Nicole St. John, confirmed he was in the “midst of a project that captured his unique and resonant voice. He had been looking forward to returning in the new year.” In August, Jefferson revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional social media post.

“Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it,” he wrote. “When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause , and didn’t want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today I’m finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger.”

According to Jefferson’s IMDb page, he was born in Houston and went on to attend the US International University/Performing Arts in San Diego, where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater. He also earned a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the University of Arizona.

Jefferson also worked as a singer, dancer, voiceover actor, and director. In his work, he also offers workshops to aspiring entertainers. His additional credits along with the aforementioned films include a recurring role on The Jamie Foxx Show and most recently The Burial, also with Foxx. Per THR, the two actors met at the California university.

“This one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you,” wrote Foxx on Instagram in tribute to his friend.

Another post from the Day Shift Actor shared, “Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you…ever since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP.”