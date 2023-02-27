Latto Denies She’s Dating 21 Savage Following Fan Speculation

Did 21 Savage hit the ‘jackpot’ with Big Latto?

According to Latto herself — no.

via Complex:

Fans once again started to wonder if the “Lottery” rapper is in a relationship with 21 after she shared a video of her cooking soul food, which some suggested she was preparing for the Her Loss MC.

“Did she actually say she’s with 21?” asked one user in the comments, to which Latto responded directly.

“No I’ve said I’m not plenty times,” the 24-year-old wrote.

Speculation that the two were an item has been rife after a photo appeared to show Latto with a tattoo of the word “Sheyaa” behind her ear, which has been interpreted as a reference to 21’s birth name, Sheyaa Bin Abarham-Joseph.

In an appearance during a Clubhouse session in December, Savage also denied the rumors they were an item. “I’ve been hot for a long time,” he said, per Hot 97. “I don’t do all the antics and shit. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend.”

The two collaborated last year on “Wheelie,” which they released alongside a music video. They’ve been rumored to be romantically involved as far back as 2020, when they were spotted at a club together. Latto made it clear in an interview with Wild 94.1 that they’ve kept their relationship strictly professional.

“It’s videos on YouTube of me performing with him,” she responded to the speculation. “It be real respect.”

So if they’re not together, then what’s going on with that tattoo?