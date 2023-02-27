Drake Says He Regrets Talking About His Ex-Girlfriends in His Music: 'I've Tried My Best to Stop' [Video]

Drake made a career off of name-dropping ex-girlfriends in his music — but now it seems he’s second guessing some of those decisions.

via Complex:

While chopping it up with Lil Yachty on FUTUREMOODS’s premiere episode of Moody Conversations, Drake hinted that hefeels remorseful about naming drop his ex-girlfriends. “I heard it the other night. I think that, and sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I coulda done without, like, shitting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,’” he said.

“The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it,’” Drake added.

He then elaborated on a conversation he had with his ex, saying that she said he doesn’t know how his lyrics can impact her life.

“’You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don’t know what my family knows or doesn’t know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself,’” Drizzy said, mimicking their conversation.

“So I’ve tried my best to stop doing that,” Drake concluded. “But I like to be honest in music too, so that one’s a push and pull.”

It sounds like Drake just discovered that women’s lives exist beyond whatever moments he spent with them. Watch the interview below.