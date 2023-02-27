Jon Gries Reveals What Really Happened on Stage with Aubrey Plaza at SAG Awards

Aubrey Plaza unexpectedly made a moment while the cast of ‘White Lotus’ accepted the SAG Award for Best Ensemble.

Jon Gries, who played Tanya McQuoid’s husband Greg on the HBO hit, cleared the air about what really happened to cause Aubrey to appear “annoyed” on stage.

Gries exclusively reveals to Page Six that he could see that the “Parks and Rec” alum was “being blocked by about 15 people,” so he told her to “look to the front.”

He then added, “You might want to fix that first,” referring to the underboob peeking out of her revealing Michael Kors dress.

Gries, 65, says that Plaza, 38, seemingly mouthed “Jesus Christ” after the interaction because she was “just being funny.”

“I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing,” he explains.

“That’s her humor — She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that’s her biting wit.”

He also pooh-poohed the theory that Plaza was irked at not getting a chance to talk at the podium following the win, telling us the cast knew co-star F. Murray Abraham would speak on their behalf.

“We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He’s F. Murray Abraham! He’s a frigging legend,” Gries said of the 83-year-old Oscar winner.

Gries also revealed that he even texted Plaza Monday morning after seeing the exchange had gone viral, upset that it turned into a “creepy moment.”

“You weren’t really upset?” he texted to which she replied, “No! Not at all!”

Plaza even joked that Gries had “saved” her from a wardrobe malfunction, he tells us.

Further squashing any thoughts of conflict, the “Napoleon Dynamite” actor noted that the funny woman partied with the rest of the cast at Chateau Marmont until 1:30 a.m. after the show.

Plaza — who is known for her stoic, deadpan demeanor — went viral Sunday night for appearing angry and seemingly mouthing “Jesus Chris” while on stage with her “White Lotus” co-stars.

“Why was aubrey plaza so mad to win for white lotus? #SAGAwards,” one viewer tweeted after during awards show while another noted, “She seemed REALLY pissed off.”

She shook off the speculation and appeared happier than ever as she giggled and joked with her castmates and fellow A-listers backstage.

Never change, Aubrey. Never change.