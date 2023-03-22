  1. Home
Latto Almost Done with Diversion Program for Loaded Gun Arrest [Photos]

March 22, 2023 9:07 AM PST

Latto recently claimed that she was once arrested and locked up for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

It all started on Friday (March 17), when Latto jumped on her Twitter account and tweeted a lyric from her collaborative song with Mello Buckzz called “Boom, Pt. 2.” The Atlanta rapper wrote, “B****es P***C ain’t taking NUN!!!”

This prompted a fan to respond with another line from Latto’s verse. “I got lok’ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun,” the person tweeted.

Latto caught wind of the fan’s tweet and responded, “True story!!!”

That’s when fans requested more details about her arrest, which Latto obliged them.

According to TMZ, Latto is reportedly nearing completion of a 1-year diversion program regarding gun safety. She started the program in April 2022, after she was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm. As well as carrying a concealed weapon at LAX Airport in May 2021.

Completion of the gun safety program will reportedly allow “both charges” to be “dismissed,” as reported by the outlet.

