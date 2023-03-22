Latto Almost Done with Diversion Program for Loaded Gun Arrest [Photos]

Latto recently claimed that she was once arrested and locked up for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

It all started on Friday (March 17), when Latto jumped on her Twitter account and tweeted a lyric from her collaborative song with Mello Buckzz called “Boom, Pt. 2.” The Atlanta rapper wrote, “B****es P***C ain’t taking NUN!!!”

This prompted a fan to respond with another line from Latto’s verse. “I got lok’ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun,” the person tweeted.

Latto caught wind of the fan’s tweet and responded, “True story!!!”

I got lok’ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun https://t.co/F6kvY7QME9 — ALIEN SUPERSTAR? (@Dfwsteve1) March 17, 2023

That’s when fans requested more details about her arrest, which Latto obliged them.

we need more insight on that story — benjii??x?? (@benjii______) March 17, 2023

Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! ??? no cap in my rap TUH https://t.co/KUkt8NsdMg — BIG LATTO ??? (@Latto) March 17, 2023

According to TMZ, Latto is reportedly nearing completion of a 1-year diversion program regarding gun safety. She started the program in April 2022, after she was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm. As well as carrying a concealed weapon at LAX Airport in May 2021.

Completion of the gun safety program will reportedly allow “both charges” to be “dismissed,” as reported by the outlet.