Keep It to Yourself: Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Baby With Christina Milian [Video]

via: Vibe

Relationships come and go, but the feelings often linger beyond the time two people share with one another. Nick Cannon recently revealed his regret that he did not have a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Christina Milian.

“If I say this, I know this gonna go viral,” the 42-year-old told The Shade Room when asked which of his former flames he wishes he created a new life with. “But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant…I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”

“I remember we was kids in love early on and so we talked about that, but to each his own,” the comedian continued. “Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

The two were the stars of the 2003 cult classic Love Don’t Cost A Thing. Cannon played a nerdy car expert who offered to help Milian’s character, the “it” girl at their school, with her vehicle damage in exchange for her pretending to be his girlfriend and helping him become popular. They dated for two years after appearing in the film together.

A few years after their breakup, the “Dip It Low” singer had her first daughter, Violet Madison Nash, with her now ex-husband The-Dream. As for Cannon, the growth of his family is well-documented. He recently had his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, back in December 2022.

Despite continuing to add new elements to his life, the Wild ‘n Out creator admitted he is a bit hung up on another ex as well: Mariah Carey. Cannon and the legendary singer, who is still supposedly the “love of his life,” were married from 2008 to 2016. “I mean, I always talk about that,” he told The Shade Room. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Nick Cannon Drops 'Ode' to Ex-Wife Mariah Carey with New Song 'Alone' pic.twitter.com/JYSnLC1XxR — People (@people) February 15, 2022

He continued: “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space’ … When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”