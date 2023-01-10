Larsa Pippen Spotted Kissing Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus After Claiming to Be ‘Just Friends’

Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.

via: Complex

Pippen had previously pushed back on the dating rumors during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked how her ex-husband Scottie Pippen would feel about her friendship with Marcus. Prior to the interview, the pair had been seen dining together in Miami in September, and later cuddling at Rolling Loud Music Festival.

“I don’t know,” Pippen replied at the time. Cohen continued by asking if, considering the complicated history between Scottie and Michael, anyone was uncomfortable with the pair’s relationship.

“I mean, I guess, yeah,” Pippen continued. “But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t. Like I never really knew Marcus’ mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago.”

Pippen concluded by stating they were, “just friends,” but in a new photo obtained by People, the couple is seen sharing a kiss during a stroll in Miami Beach on Saturday, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan pack on the PDA during Miami date night https://t.co/saEIucv3ZI pic.twitter.com/6dpnrcHslw — Page Six (@PageSix) January 8, 2023

The surprising nature of the alleged relationship led to an awkward moment for the duo, when they were The pair were heckled while together at a recent Los Angeles Chargers game.

“Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re doing? You’re with the boy, Mike’s son?” said the heckler, who appeared to be alluding to Scottie and Michael’s relationship. “You a cold motherfucker, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherfucker, homie.”

The pair appeared to laugh off the incident.