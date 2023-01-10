Donell Jones Involved in Car Crash After Falling Asleep While Driving [Photo]

Donell Jones “learned a valuable lesson” the hard way about driving while tired.

via: HipHopDX

The Life Goes On crooner shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (January 10) revealing that he had crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a ditch after falling asleep behind the wheel.

The 49-year-old was fortunate to have not suffered any injuries, but said the experience has taught him a “valuable lesson” about driving while tired.

“I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” he wrote in his caption. “I walk away with no injuries but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you’re tired just park the car cause this could’ve been bad.”

He added: “I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience…. Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done… My love and loyalty is to you.”

Jones also shared a series of photos documenting the aftermath of his crash, showing his silver Mercedes-Benz S-Class stranded in a ditch by the side of the road.

The singer received an outpouring of supportive messages from fans and peers alike on his post, including Da Brat, David Banner, Lyfe Jennings, Jacquees and D-Nice.

“Dam yo. Im glad you’re ok,” Da Brat commented, while D-Nice wrote: “Bro. Glad you’

Donell Jones is just the latest music star to have been involved in a car accident. In December, fellow Chicago native Lil Durk shared a photo of his black SUV laid on the side of the road after a nasty crash.

“Live life Anyday can be your last SMURK,” the 7220 rapper wrote in his caption along with an unamused face emoji.

Before that, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and his crew narrowly avoided a fatal car crash while traveling to Montana for his A Night With DJ Paul Tour. The Memphis native posted a video of the wreckage, which took place on I-90 near Bozeman and left two young women dead.

“Our bus missed this crash bY minutes!! Someone drove down the wrong lane and killed everyone,” Paul wrote in his Instagram caption.