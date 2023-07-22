Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Exchange Thoughts on Snooping Through Significant Other's Phone

Larsa Pippen is revealing her toxic trait when it comes to relationships.

via: Complex

The couple, which sparked romance rumors at the tail-end of 2022, and has since gone public with their relationship, spoke about the topic on the latest episode of their iHeartRadio podcast Separation Anxiety.

According to Larsa, going through your partner’s phone is valid, and something she was put onto by one of her “really good friends back in the day.”

“I feel like if you really want to know what someone’s about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” Larsa explained. “It’s a toxic trait… I’m not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone].”

She continued, “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for.”

Despite his girlfriend’s convincing stance on the matter, Marcus believes the act of looking through your partner’s device is “a dangerous game.”

“You gotta be ready for anything and everything at that point,” Marcus shared.

“But look, I feel like if you want to be in a relationship, you have to be honest and open with people and, like, a lot of times, people don’t like that honesty,” Larsa countered.

Marcus doubled down by maintaining that both people in a relationship should trust one another enough not to stoop down to such a level.

“I feel like in previous relationship, my exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that’s what’s turned me off of trying to go through somebody else’s phone,” he explained. “Because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I’m saying?”

Check out a complete timeline of Larsa and Marcus’ relationship here.

Last month, Larsa revealed that when the pair intially started dating, she gave Marcus an alias in her phone. “I could never really put you under your name in my phone,” she said during an episode of their podcast. “So I had you under Marc Jacob.