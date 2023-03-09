Larsa Pippen Gushes Over Sex Life With Marcus Jordan After Confirming Romance [Video]

The trailer for Thursday’s Real Housewives of Miami reunion promises some NSFW details viewers won’t be forgetting any time soon.

via: AceShowbiz

In a new clip teasing the three-part reunion of her hit series, “The Real Housewives of Miami”, the 48-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her private life with the 32-year-old son of Scottie’s former Bulls teammate and longtime rival, Michael Jordan. “I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” she said moments after host Andy Cohen asked the cast, “Who here do you think has the most sex?”

The conversation then veered toward Larsa’s burgeoning relationship with Marcus as Andy addressed a fan who remarked, “Marcus is closer in age to your [22-year-old] son Scotty Jr. than to you.” Larsa then hit back with a spicy boast as saying, “[Marcus] wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’s okay.”

Larsa made her relationship with Marcus Instagram official in January with a loved-up photo of the couple. Earlier this month, the couple was seen looking happy while seemingly browsing for an engagement ring in New York City.

More recently, Larsa responded to rumors that she and her boyfriend are planning to have a baby together. During her appearance on “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast, she addressed the matter as saying, “I feel like there’s so many stories… They’re saying we’re having a baby. I’m like, ‘We are?’ That’s been online. I just read that.”

Still, Larsa didn’t close the door to the possibility of having a baby with Marcus. The Bravolebrity then talked about how cute and mature her four kids are. “I feel like I’m happy. I feel good. I feel like my kids are in a great place. I’m doing everything every other person wants to do,” she said.

Elsewhere during the candid interview, Larsa confessed that she had no plans to date Marcus at first. She admitted that she once tried to set Marcus up with some of her friends, but things simply didn’t work.

Larsa also stressed that she and Marcus started off as friends after meeting each other four years ago. Contrary to what many people thought, they didn’t have a long friendship before that, recalling that when she was with Scottie, M.J. and M.J.’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy weren’t together.